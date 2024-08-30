Launches
Me.bot for iOS
The journal that captures who you are via pics, notes + more
Me.bot captures and connects your thoughts to understand you better, weaving them into insights that reveal who you are and how you can thrive.
Artificial Intelligence
Quantified Self
Health
The inspiring companion for your life
142
reviews
4.5K
followers
Me.bot for iOS by
was hunted by
Monica Kim
. Made by
Monica Kim
. Featured on September 2nd, 2024.
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 142 users. It first launched on July 3rd, 2023.
Upvotes
50
Comments
18
Day rank
Week rank
