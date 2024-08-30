  • Subscribe
    • This is the latest launch from Me.bot
    See Me.bot’s 3 previous launches
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Me.bot for iOS
    Me.bot for iOS

    Me.bot for iOS

    The journal that captures who you are via pics, notes + more

    Free
    Me.bot captures and connects your thoughts to understand you better, weaving them into insights that reveal who you are and how you can thrive.
    Launched in
    Artificial Intelligence
    Quantified Self
    Health
     by
    Me.bot
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    React Native
    AssemblyAI
    About this launch
    Me.bot
    Me.botThe inspiring companion for your life
    142reviews
    4.5K
    followers
    Me.bot for iOS by
    Me.bot
    was hunted by
    Monica Kim
    in Artificial Intelligence, Quantified Self, Health. Made by
    Monica Kim
    . Featured on September 2nd, 2024.
    Me.bot
    is rated 4.8/5 by 142 users. It first launched on July 3rd, 2023.
    Upvotes
    50
    Vote chart
    Comments
    18
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -