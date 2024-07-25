Subscribe
Sign in
See Me.bot’s 2 previous launches
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Me.bot
Me.bot

Me.bot

Turn your ideas into an AI life coach

Free Options
Me.bot captures and connects your thoughts to understand you better, synthesizing a coach for all your life challenges, from a big career move to a small gloomy moment.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Quantified Self
 by
Me.bot
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
React Native
AssemblyAI
About this launch
Me.bot
Me.botThe inspiring companion for your life
125reviews
Me.bot by
Me.bot
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence, Quantified Self. Made by
Felix Tao
,
Kisson Lin
,
Hengjia Wang
,
Leah Li
and
Hans Cheng
. Featured on August 6th, 2024.
Me.bot
is rated 4.8/5 by 125 users. It first launched on July 3rd, 2023.
Upvotes
120
Vote chart
Comments
51
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-