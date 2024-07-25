Subscribe
Me.bot
Me.bot
Turn your ideas into an AI life coach
Free Options
Me.bot captures and connects your thoughts to understand you better, synthesizing a coach for all your life challenges, from a big career move to a small gloomy moment.
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Quantified Self
Me.bot
Launch discussions
Me.bot
The inspiring companion for your life
Me.bot by
Me.bot
was hunted by
Chris Messina
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Quantified Self
Felix Tao
Kisson Lin
Hengjia Wang
Leah Li
Hans Cheng
Featured on August 6th, 2024.
Me.bot
4.8/5 ★
by 125 users. It first launched on July 3rd, 2023.
