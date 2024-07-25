Subscribe
Google Meet real-time transcription with AI summary
Summarize your online meetings with AI. Automatically extract key points, generate concise summaries, and receive them directly in your email. Boost productivity and stay on top of meeting details.
Productivity
Meetings
Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
Google Meet real-time transcription with AI summary
MBox AI meet by
was hunted by
Vladyslav Pohorielov
in
Productivity
Meetings
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Lesia K
and
Vladyslav Pohorielov
Featured on July 26th, 2024.
This is MBox AI meet's first launch.
