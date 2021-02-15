discussion
Shivam Ramphal
Shivam Ramphal
Hello everyone, I am excited to launch our product, Maya. Have you met Maya, the Ai business bot for entrepreneurs? Maya will be running tasks, listening, and communicating on what you need to grow your idea. Your personalized assistant takes care of operations while you focus more on the bigger picture. I know it will be an entrepreneur's best friend, always having someone to help navigate you in the right direction, while having your ideas and inputs valued to your creation... Meet Maya I would love to hear your feedback and recommendation to transform Maya. Thanks, everyone :)
