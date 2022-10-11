Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
MAXMA
MAXMA
Ready-to-use loyalty software for retail
Visit
Upvote 2
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
MAXMA is a cloud-based customer-loyalty software which is best suited for retail and e-commerce businesses. System is loaded with various marketing and communications automation features. API-centered fast integration with PoS systems!
Launched in
Marketing
by
MAXMA
About this launch
MAXMA
Ready-to-use loyalty software for retail
1
review
1
follower
Follow for updates
MAXMA by
MAXMA
was hunted by
Артем Ротарь
in
Marketing
. Featured on October 11th, 2022.
MAXMA
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is MAXMA's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#29
Week rank
#72
Report