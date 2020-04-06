Discussion
Aidan Cappello
Maker
We're thrilled to announce Matter has officially launched! This comes with a few major updates to the platform including Artist Clubs, revenue splits for Products, Live Chat overhaul/channels, our iOS app, and much more! What are Artist Clubs? We created Artist Clubs as a way for artists to earn recurring monthly revenue while providing fans with unique content each month. Whether it's exclusive/unreleased tracks, virtual lessons, shop discounts, merch or more, artists have the opportunity to create new and exciting ways to engage with their fans. This gives listeners the perfect way to directly support their favorite creatives while enjoying unlimited access to exclusive content and unprecedented behind-the-scenes looks into the things they love. Artist Clubs aren't just exclusive to musicians, creators of all types can take advantage of this feature to engage their fan base and earn more! Product Revenue Splits Upload digital goods (beat packs, samples etc.) for sale in your Artist Shop, tag collaborators to set their percent of revenue and watch it automatically distribute to everyone involved! One place to keep everything streamlined and organized. iOS App Our iOS App is now live in the App Store! Check out Matter Music: Beyond Streaming and listen to your favorite Matter tracks on the go!
