Material Tailwind V2
Ranked #6 for today
Material Tailwind V2
Components library for Tailwind CSS & Material Design
Free
With a brand-new look and features,
Material Tailwind
features multiple React and HTML components, all written with TailwindCSS classes and Material Design guidelines.
Use it now for free!
Launched in
Web App
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
Material Tailwind
About this launch
Material Tailwind V2 by
Material Tailwind
was hunted by
Alexandra Murtaza
in
Web App
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Sajad Ahmad Nawabi
,
Stefan Moldovan
,
Elisa Paduraru
and
Alexandru Paduraru
. Featured on May 31st, 2022.
Material Tailwind
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on April 21st, 2021.
Upvotes
13
Comments
3
Daily rank
#6
Weekly rank
#13
