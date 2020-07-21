Home
Ship
Makers
Deals
Mentors
All Jobs
Remote Jobs
Post a Job
Ask
Events
Upcoming
Collections
Topics
Newsletter
Time Travel
Advertising
Post a Job
Promoted Products
Apps
About
Branding
FAQ
Pro tips
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Blog
Log In
Home
→
Mate Translate for Netflix ...
Mate Translate for Netflix (Safari)
Learn languages by watching Netflix and more.
Safari Extensions
Learn a Language
+ 3
get it
UPVOTE
5
You know Netflix. You don’t know 103 different languages (unless your brain is HUGE). Mate for Netflix is now available on Safari. Instantly translate subtitles. Learn while you chill. Unlock foreign films. Watch the world.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
35 minutes ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send