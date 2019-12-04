Mate 5 for iOS

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Valentine Erokhin
There's a lot of killer features in this update actually. Didn't see the medium article link initially and, though the video is still pretty compelling and explains core stuff, I find that a more elaborate description for the update is needed here on Product Hunt! Despite that, offline mode is probably something that every Mate user will value. And Safari extension will be useful for people who, well... Use Safari. What's on your roadmap for the next release?
UpvoteShare