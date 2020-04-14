Discussion
Giovanni Hobbins
Maker
Hi there, PH! I'm Gio and I work on product at Matcha. Today, we're launching Matcha Free to help eCommerce companies us blogging to grow their audience and turn readers into subscribers and customers. Because of COVID-19, sales-forward marketing strategies aren’t resonating, and marketers everywhere are turning to content marketing to stay top of mind when their customers aren't ready to buy. Now is the time to focus on giving and building brand trust by providing useful, informative, and entertaining content that enriches the daily lives of your customers. Matcha is on a mission to make your blog the biggest asset for your business’ growth, especially in the context of the world today. We want to practice what we preach, so we’re giving the entire Matcha Platform (normally $29/month) away for free to all new users that sign up during the COVID-19 crisis. With Matcha, blogging is more than customer engagement and organic traffic growth. It’s the bridge between brand marketing and performance marketing. Source and optimize content to nurture readers into email subscribers and into buyers. With the Matcha Platform, eCommerce merchants can: + Optimize blog articles for lead conversion and revenue generation + Analyze content and make data-driven decisions at all stages of the marketing funnel + Target readers more effectively with interest-optimized segmented email lists + Populate blog with professionally-written licensed content from top-publishers. (Library subscription starts at $49/month.) We look forward to hearing your feedback and answering any questions you may have about the Matcha platform!
