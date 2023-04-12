Products
Mastering Social Commerce

Strategies and examples to increase sales on social channels

Free
Embed
Everybody knows that social media has become a powerful shopping platform. But do you know how to increase your business's sales on social channels? If you want to learn the best social commerce strategies, this free e-book is just for you!
Launched in Sales, Social Media, Books
About this launch
Mastering Social Commerce by
was hunted by
Alara Eren
in Sales, Social Media, Books. Made by
Alara Eren
,
Osman Erdi Balcıoğlu
and
Elif Öztuna
. Featured on April 13th, 2023.
