Hi All! #Masks4All is a movement to get people to embrace the scientific evidence and wear homemade masks in public to slow the spread of COVID-19. Jeremy Howard started this site and is leading the charge of #Masks4All in the U.S. #Masks4All was originally started by Petr Ludwig in the Czech Republic. It's Viral: Jeremy wrote a viral Washington Post article (https://www.washingtonpost.com/o...) on Saturday about why Americans need to wear homemade masks. This article sparked a nationwide grassroots movement in the U.S. It has caused a big enough stir on social media and in the news that President Trump and Dr. Fauci publicly commented on the use of homemade masks yesterday. The U.S. CDC has also announced that it's now reconsidering its mask guidelines. How You Can Help: 1. Please go to www.masks4all.co to learn more and to learn about how to make a mask at home 2. Please share your mask photo and/or join the conversation on social media using #masks4all 3. Automatically photoshop a mask onto your social media profile to increase the virality https://app.generative.photos/ma... Contributors: A lot of awesome people have contributed to this project! Many are listed in the maker section.
