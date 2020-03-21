  1. Home
Mask Match

Send your N95 masks to healthcare workers who need them

Mask-Match is helping people with spare N95 masks send them to healthcare workers on the front lines who need them. Many hospitals are limiting the number of masks doctors and nurses can use, and many are forced to go without due to lack of supply.
Discussion
Ryan Hoover
Noble initiative. If you have an unused n95 mask (or extras) laying round, please consider donating.
