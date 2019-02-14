MashApp takes the best in viral reaction and mashup videos, and allows users to create short videos (mashups) by inputting their own content between the gaps in other video clips.
As a creator-to-creator platform, MashApp allows anyone to be an entertainer.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Oh this is a good idea, could get some classics out of this plus I really do miss Vine. I like the social aspect of this a lot
Upvote Share·