Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → MashApp

MashApp

A peer-to-peer storytelling platform

get it
#4 Product of the DayToday

MashApp takes the best in viral reaction and mashup videos, and allows users to create short videos (mashups) by inputting their own content between the gaps in other video clips.

As a creator-to-creator platform, MashApp allows anyone to be an entertainer.

Reviews

Discussion

Hunter
Nick Morey
Nick Morey
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Oh this is a good idea, could get some classics out of this plus I really do miss Vine. I like the social aspect of this a lot
Upvote ·