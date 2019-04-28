Marvel Enterprise 3
The design productivity platform for large teams
The all new Marvel Enterprise gives you everything you need create amazing products at scale.
Wireframe, prototype, user test and developer handoff in a single platform that powers design productivity and collaboration.
Murat MutluMakerHiring@mutlu82 · Co-Founder, Marvelapp
Hi all, We're excited to announce the next major release for our Enterprise platform, rebuilt and redesigned with the focus on helping large teams get the most out of Marvel. Here's a few of the new additions - The suite: Wireframe, prototype, user test and developer handdoff in one place - Shared Folders: Organise wireframes, prototypes, user tests and external documents and design systems in a single, sharable place. - Revamped permissions: 3 new roles that allow you to work better with team members and guests - Developer API and Zapier: Build your own integrations or plug into 1000+ apps on Zapier - Visibility dashboard: See what's new, what's in progress or what's finished across your team. - Security: More SSO providers and access locking - Blazing fast: Rebuilt from scratch with lots of improvements that save time like drag to select and keyboard shortcuts. Loading 1000 projects is a breeze now. Can't wait to show you the rest! Find out more here https://marvelapp.com/enterprise
