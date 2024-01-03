Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Martial Profile
Martial Profile
The ultimate tool for martial artists, Kickstart your year
Visit
Upvote 34
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Companion app for martial artists and enthusiasts that will improve their martial arts journey by using a unique approach based on gamified progress tracking, digitalization of their achievements and social connection.
Launched in
Android
Sports
Health
+1 by
Martial Profile
About this launch
Martial Profile
The ultimate tool for martial artists | Kickstart your year!
0
reviews
47
followers
Follow for updates
Martial Profile by
Martial Profile
was hunted by
Felix Izarra
in
Android
,
Sports
,
Health
. Made by
Felix Izarra
and
Fabianny Crespo
. Featured on January 30th, 2024.
Martial Profile
is not rated yet. This is Martial Profile's first launch.
Upvotes
34
Comments
15
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report