Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Martekings
Ranked #18 for today
Martekings
One platform to fill all your growth marketing needs
Visit
Upvote 13
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Martekings is on a mission to relieve founders and CMOs from hiring risks and save their resources by providing tailored growth marketing services within one plan.
Launched in
Marketing
,
Growth Hacking
,
Tech
by
Martekings
Mayfair
Ad
The 4.02% APY cash account for businesses.
About this launch
Martekings
One platform to fill all your growth marketing needs
0
reviews
60
followers
Follow for updates
Martekings by
Martekings
was hunted by
Jack Khrapkov
in
Marketing
,
Growth Hacking
,
Tech
. Made by
Jack Khrapkov
. Featured on January 24th, 2023.
Martekings
is not rated yet. This is Martekings's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
3
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#63
Report