Martechbase

A searchable database of 7,000+ marketing tools

Martechbase is a place where people who love using tech to figure out marketing problems can find the best solutions. Explore the marketing technology ecosystem, find martech experts and showcase your own stack.
Discussion
Agu Rejón
Agu Rejón
Maker
Hello hunters 👋 I’ve been quietly working on this for the last 3 months. It’s my first nocode project (built on Bubble) and I’m super excited about sharing it with you all. Here’s some background: Like everyone else in digital marketing, I've been following Scott Brinker's Marketing Technology Landscape for years. As of 2019, this research included as many as 7,040 different tools available for today’s marketer. That’s crazy. I was always blown away by how many new kinds of companies and platforms are out there in everything from Marketing Automation, email, chatbots, analytics and way (way) more. So I thought I'd explode this landscape into a searchable, filterable database. If you can easily navigate this huge, complex and sometimes disjointed ecosystem, you can find the tools you need to grow and make more informed decisions. Main features I've built for the beta: 🔎 Search and filter 7,000+ marketing tools. 📊 Access rich company insights for every vendor, like annual revenue, company size or location. 👀 Discover tool alternatives and competitors. 👩‍💼 ‍Martech Profiles: Showcase your own martech stack and find experts. I’d love to hear your feedback or any thoughts you have on how to make the site better, so feel free to share below in the comments. Thanks!
Alex Gorin
Alex Gorin
Happy to upvote your product, @agurejon. My feedback on the slack community already
Jana Cagorovic
Jana Cagorovic
Pro
very interesting vision here @agurejon. 👍 Is the platform visioned to be free for product submissions?
Agu Rejón
Agu Rejón
Maker
Thanks @jana_c Great question. My list of martech vendors is based on Chiefmartec's landscape of companies. The plan is to use their research as the single "source of truth" for the data, so I'd aim anyone interested in adding new tools to contact them directly. Actually, they launched a handy form on their site last week where people can submit new tools for 2020's version of the landscape infographic. Here: https://chiefmartec.com/2020/01/...
Alexander Olssen
Alexander Olssen
Impressive product, @agurejon ! Also awesome that it's built without code! 🤘🏻
