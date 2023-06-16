Products
Marsello

Loyalty marketing platform for ecommerce and retail brands

Marsello helps ecommerce and retail brands build stronger customer relationships with an easy-to-launch loyalty program. You work hard to get customers to your store. We built Marsello to help you keep them around.
Launched in
Customer Communication
SaaS
Marketing automation
 by
Campaigns by Marsello
About this launch
Campaigns by Marsello
2reviews
11
followers
Marsello by
Campaigns by Marsello
was hunted by
Max Crosse
in Customer Communication, SaaS, Marketing automation. Made by
Max Crosse
. Featured on June 17th, 2023.
is rated 5/5 by 2 users. It first launched on May 1st, 2019.
Upvotes
12
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-