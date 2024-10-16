Subscribe
Sign in
Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
Shoutouts Leaderboard
The most-loved products on Product Hunt
Topics
Popular product themes
Categories
Industries and sub-categories
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
See Marqly’s 3 previous launches →
Home
Product
Marqly 3.0
Marqly 3.0
Bookmark manager, revolutionized.
Visit
Upvote 17
Free Options
Easy-to-use, Marqly lets you save, customize, and manage all your bookmarks and texts online like a breeze.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
SaaS
by
Marqly
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Marqly
Manage your bookmarks like a pro
3
reviews
Follow
Marqly 3.0 by
Marqly
was hunted by
Kim Brown
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
SaaS
. Made by
Kim Brown
. Featured on October 17th, 2024.
Marqly
is rated
3.7/5 ★
by 3 users. It first launched on May 9th, 2022.
Upvotes
17
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report