This is the latest launch from Marqly
See Marqly’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Marqly 2.0
Marqly 2.0
Manage your bookmarks like a pro
Visit
Upvote 8
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Marqly lets you save, customize and manage all your bookmarks and highlighted texts online like a breeze.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
SaaS
by
Marqly
Emma
About this launch
Marqly
Manage your bookmarks like a pro
1
review
505
followers
Follow for updates
Marqly 2.0 by
Marqly
was hunted by
Kim Brown
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
SaaS
. Made by
Kim Brown
. Featured on March 2nd, 2023.
Marqly
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on May 9th, 2022.
Upvotes
8
Comments
3
Day rank
#33
Week rank
#209
Report