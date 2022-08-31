Products
Marqly 1.0
Ranked #2 for today
Marqly 1.0
Manage your bookmarks like a pro
Marqly lets you save, customize and manage all your bookmarks and highlighted texts online like a breeze.
Launched in
Browser Extensions
,
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
by
Marqly
About this launch
Marqly
Manage your bookmarks like a pro
Marqly 1.0 by
Marqly
was hunted by
Kim Brown
in
Browser Extensions
,
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
. Made by
Kim Brown
. Featured on September 3rd, 2022.
Marqly
is not rated yet. It first launched on May 9th, 2022.
