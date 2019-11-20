Marketplace
Sergio Villasenor
Maker
Hunters, Since we launched Storefronts 3 weeks ago, we’ve had 800+ stores from 50+ countries sign-up to sell with Elliot. In doing so, one of the biggest bits of feedback was if we could add a “Marketplace” feature to our Storefronts. With that being said, I introduce: Marketplace! Marketplace allows you to setup & run a Marketplace in seconds. Just add vendors, define their commission rate, & start processing orders from multiple vendors faster than ever. Marketplace comes complete with the following multi-vendor tools: - Split Payments: Split payments between Vendors within a single order - Split Shipments: Split shipments between Vendors within a single order - Instant Payouts: Vendors are paid out instantly when orders are processed - Mixed Commission Rates: Define commissions in groups or by Vendor - Vendor Emails & Receipts: Vendor emails, invoicing & receipts - Vendor Profiles: Automatically generated Vendor profiles & listings 🚀Additional updates in this release include: - Digital Products: Add & sell digital products with simple download links - Homepages: Add a simple Homepage to your Storefronts, or Marketplace - Archiving: Archive Checkouts & products from within your Catalog - Customer Support: Add any 3rd party chat snippet to your Storefront, or Marketplace For more information visit: https://elliot.store. Happy Hunting!
Hey there, so is this an alternative to the Shopifys of the world?
@jd_yaguara JD, great question & the answer is yes. Our first product, Storefronts is our core. Marketplace is / was a feature request stemming from our launch on Product Hunt 3 weeks ago. The difference between Elliot, as a platform, & Shopify? With Elliot you can sell & fulfill globally with zero add-ons, heavy customization or plugin. Along with running multiple Storefronts from a single admin panel, & having access, Day 1, to features restricted to Shopify Plus.
@sergio_villasenor Wow, sounds nice! What would you consider your target market to be? SMBs? Enterprise? Startups?
@jd_yaguara We currently support 894 stores from 72 countries, spanning F100s to first time sellers, including athletes, celebrities & influencers. Given the toolkit (cross border fulfillment, GraphQL API, fully localized, multi-currency & language, in-store & being serverless), we believe that Elliot can service all segments. We also have a “headless” front-end dropping soon in partnership with Next.js & ZEIT that will allow a front-end engineer, from CLI, to setup these Storefronts & begin theming in seconds. Stay tuned for more to come!
omg wow this is amazing!
@randalwalker Thank you Randal! We appreciate the support. Let us know if you have any questions or need an on-boarding.
