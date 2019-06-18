Marketing Resources List

Reviews
Hiten Shah
Today’s launch doubles down on something I truly believe: Even if marketing isn’t in our job titles, we all do marketing. Marketing helps us grow the things we make. Without marketing, our creations don’t get seen. Makers need to do marketing to get people to use what they build. Our side projects need marketing. Building our personal brands require marketing effort too. That’s why we searched the Internet for marketing resources and templates and then handpicked the best ones to put them all in one place, organized into categories and document apps they live in. 🤓 If you’re actively doing marketing today, these 308+ resources and templates are worth a look at to see how you can level up. 🥳 If you’re not doing marketing yet, you will be. Make sure you come back to our collection so you can quickly find what you need to get your marketing started off on the right foot. Please let us know what you think and how we can make our Marketing collection better for you. After all, this collection is part of our product at FYI and we’re always looking to get your opinion and make it and FYI better for you.
When I worked at big companies in the past, I had processes to follow for every marketing initiative. Standard documents to create and execute on. But now as a founder, my team and I make it all up ourselves. We’ve worked hard to come up with our own methods for running product and feature launches, doing SEO, writing blog posts, building links, creating marketing strategy documents, and more. At least we had to, until today. Now we’ve got hundreds (308 and growing!) of marketing templates to leverage to improve how we operate. Selfishly, I love that we launched this collection of marketing templates - it makes my life a lot easier 😺. Would love to hear how it does the same for you!
👋Hi Product Hunt Community! We gathered all the best marketing resources in one place to help people who are doing marketing become that much more effective. We’re convinced that you’ll find the best resources to help you get more done faster! We hand picked each and every one of these :) A big thanks to the modern tools that make it possible to create such templates: G Suite, Airtable, Coda, Notion and all the others. I’d also like to thank all the marketers that created these templates and decided to share them with the world for free: Kevan Lee, Nat Eliason, Julian Shapiro and many others. Would you like to contribute your own or suggest a resource we don’t have yet? You can make suggestions using the “Suggest a resource” button on the sidebar or comment below.
