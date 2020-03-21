Marketing Inspo
Hey Product Hunt Community 🖐❤️ My name is Dan and I'm a growth marketer based in Sydney, Australia 😊 It's just recently in the past few months that I have really got involved and learnt more about the community and I have never realised how fun it is to just make things 😊 As part of one of the many projects I will be building, I decided I wanted to build a marketing resource site! I have been a growth marketer for over 6+ years and live and breathe marketing and often get asked by other startups or growth marketers what are some of the best resources I know they can get some learnings from. So... I decided to create Marketing Inspo 😊 In Marketing Inspo, I share and curate what I believe are the BEST resources for marketers or anyone who wants to learn more about growth! In Marketing Inspo I curate; 👉Best Landing Pages 👉Best Growth Resources 👉Best Marketing Podcasts 👉Best YouTube Videos 👉Best Books & eBooks 👉Best Facebook Groups 👉Best Case Studies I've spent a decent amount of time building this and it's very much the early stages! 🚀Oh yeah! Every 2 weeks I will be sharing some of the latest growth resources with you... all for free of course 💪❤️ I am always looking for more awesome resources so if you have any that I have missed, please let me know 😊 I hope you enjoy this site and get some value! Hopefully you come across something you've never seen before! 😊 Let me know any feedback you may have, whether more resources or ways to improve the site! 😊
Awesome. Something i was looking for.
@frazanjum Thank you Fraz! That's awesome you were finding something like this! Amazing to get a great comment already haha!
Great work! Can't wait to read everything you share given all the great knowledge you've shared across the many FB groups you've built!
Super great work, Dan! I like the variety of curation that covers different stages of marketing funnels. Thanks for making this!
@dansiepen Thanks so much for the love, Dan! Right back at ya :)))
Great work @dansiepen Saw a few of the landing page collection and really love it.
@dineshmadanlal Thanks Dinesh! Haha yeah there are a few around I must admit so I wanted to make sure it's not just landing pages but also other resources for marketers like FB groups, video, resource sites that are epic, etc :)