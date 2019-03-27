MarketerHire is a network of pre-vetted freelance marketers. Our mission is to recruit the best marketers and make it easier for companies to hire them.
We’ll hand-match you to an expert marketer that fits your project and budget in 48 hours.
Jonathan HowardHunterHiring@staringispolite · Part-time CMO and startup advisor
So excited for this launch. It solves a big problem I’ve seen in my own consulting, where people could benefit hugely from marketing experts, but can’t find them or can’t afford them full-time. MH tackles both in a really elegant way. To give everyone on PH a sneak peak of what it’s like to work with Marketer Hire, the team lined up amazing marketers from Invision, Bonobos, Intercom, and more, to answer our questions and they’re livestreaming the whole thing! Each guest is going to answer questions from their expertise in a different niche within marketing that's relevant to startups. If you have questions about marketing your product or startup, comment here to get them answered on-stream! @ChrisToy can you share each expert and when they’re going to be on-stream, so people can plan ahead a bit? And can you share MH’s origin story?
Chris ToyMakerPro@christoy · co-founder, @MarketerHire
@staringispolite Thanks! In addition to answering the PH community’s marketing questions all day, if you sign up on MarketerHire.com today you’ll get $200 off your first project (details in the 3rd post image above) We saw the need for MarketerHire first-hand. We’re marketers who have worked at global brands, venture-backed startups and ad agencies (including starting our own). We know how hard it is for companies of all kinds to staff their marketing teams. Even defining roles like Growth Marketer or Content Marketer is difficult enough let alone trying to figure out what makes a great one. There’s just so much fluff and confusion out there. So we spent last year developing our recruitment and vetting methodology and couldn’t be happier with the results from our beta. Some clients are staffing entire multi-channel teams through us. As far as today’s festivities, here’s the rough schedule (will do our best to stay on-time): Hosts/Founders: Chris Toy (Rogue Advising), Raaja Nemani (BucketFeet), Stephanie Schultz (Kabam), Chad Keller (Growth Stackers) All times PST: 11am-1130am: Growth Marketing (Sophia Eng, Invision) 1130am-12pm: Growth Ops (Kyle Doherty, Intercom) 12-1pm: Facebook Marketing (Nick Shackleford, Diff Eyewear) 1pm-1:30pm Influencer Marketing (Sam Betesh, Airbnb) 1:30pm-2pm Email Marketing (Chase Dimond, The Discoverer) 2pm-2:30pm: Founder spotlight: Rei Kawano (Heed Foods) 2:30pm-3pm: SEO (Louis Perez, Monster) 3pm-3:30pm Founder spotlight: Chelsie Lee (Shipsi) 3:30-4pm: Brand Marketing (David Fudge, Bonobos)
