Market Explorer by SEMrush

Vasilina Leushina
Maker
Hi Product Hunters, Vasilina here from SEMrush. We are happy to introduce Market Explorer to you, a product we have been working hard on for the past six months. We developed this product with the idea in mind that industry benchmarking and market research should be easier and more accessible for every business. Now, Market Explorer can help you keep track of your industry competition and customer demographics, and see the bigger picture more clearly. This product will be helpful for those who are about to enter new markets or want to find a new prospective niche, or to get insights about competitors’ strategies. Want to try it for your business? This is how the product works: 1)Go to Market Explorer https://www.semrush.com/market-e... 2) Log in or sign up. You can skip the trial offer. Market Explorer is free until November 12th. 3) Enter a domain name 4) Get the industry overview 5) See customer demographics and interests 6)Reveal competitors’ digital market shares 7) Use this data to further your market research and competitive analysis. We hope you find it useful in your work. Please share your feedback and ask questions. Enjoy! Thanks, Vasilina
