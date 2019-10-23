Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Market Explorer by SEMrush

Market Explorer by SEMrush

Web app for industry benchmarking and market research

Are you looking to entering a new market? Discover the competition and gain audience insights before then with SEMrush Market Explorer.
The tool will help entrepreneurs to assess new niches and let marketers benefit from the knowledge of industry trends.
Meet SEMrush's Solution for Industry Benchmarking: Market ExplorerMarket Traffic can show how your entire industry is affected by an algorithm update or by seasonal trends. If you know the seasonal trends in the industry, you can prepare your marketing activities to smooth out the decline or whip up the growth.
8 Industry Benchmarks You Need to Set For Performance AssessmentWe all want to know how we measure up and where we stand compared to our competition. In business, it's important to understand how we're doing versus how our direct competitors are doing. And it's not just about being competitive; it can help make sure that you're on the right track.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Vasilina Leushina
Vasilina Leushina
Maker
Hi Product Hunters, Vasilina here from SEMrush. We are happy to introduce Market Explorer to you, a product we have been working hard on for the past six months. We developed this product with the idea in mind that industry benchmarking and market research should be easier and more accessible for every business. Now, Market Explorer can help you keep track of your industry competition and customer demographics, and see the bigger picture more clearly. This product will be helpful for those who are about to enter new markets or want to find a new prospective niche, or to get insights about competitors’ strategies. Want to try it for your business? This is how the product works: 1)Go to Market Explorer https://www.semrush.com/market-e... 2) Log in or sign up. You can skip the trial offer. Market Explorer is free until November 12th. 3) Enter a domain name 4) Get the industry overview 5) See customer demographics and interests 6)Reveal competitors’ digital market shares 7) Use this data to further your market research and competitive analysis. We hope you find it useful in your work. Please share your feedback and ask questions. Enjoy! Thanks, Vasilina
UpvoteShare