This is the latest launch from MarbleFlows🖤
See MarbleFlows🖤’s previous launch →
Home
Product
MarbleFlows
Ranked #2 for today
MarbleFlows
AI-generated forms to convert more leads and onboard users
Visit
Upvote 71
90% OFF
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Generate your forms, webpages, and funnels in a click for your own SaaS
Launched in
User Experience
A/B Testing
Marketing
+1 by
MarbleFlows🖤
Pipedrive
Visual CRM platform designed to help grow your business.
About this launch
MarbleFlows🖤
Convert more leads and onboard users via interactive funnels
9
reviews
592
followers
Follow for updates
MarbleFlows by
MarbleFlows🖤
was hunted by
Iuliia Shnai
in
User Experience
A/B Testing
Marketing
. Made by
Iuliia Shnai
Alena Meshcheriakova
Umar Gulraiz
Alexey Sytnikov
and
wandji20
. Featured on December 22nd, 2022.
MarbleFlows🖤
is rated
5/5 ★
by 9 users. It first launched on October 7th, 2022.
Upvotes
71
Comments
52
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#57
Report