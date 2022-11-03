We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
Mapmelon

Upload your next location and check where your friends are

Free
A platform that helps keep contact between travelers. Add the places you have been and the ones you will be in the future. Check what your friends' itinerary is and try to meet them around the globe
Launched in Android, Social Media, Global Nomad
Mapmelon
About this launch
was hunted by
Sole Garcia
in Android, Social Media, Global Nomad. Made by
Sole Garcia
and
Ramon Morcillo
. Featured on November 3rd, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Mapmelon's first launch.
