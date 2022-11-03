Sign in
Mapmelon
Upload your next location and check where your friends are
A platform that helps keep contact between travelers. Add the places you have been and the ones you will be in the future. Check what your friends' itinerary is and try to meet them around the globe
Launched in
Android
,
Social Media
,
Global Nomad
+1 by
Mapmelon
About this launch
Mapmelon
Upload your next location and check where your friends are.
Mapmelon by
Mapmelon
was hunted by
Sole Garcia
in
Android
,
Social Media
,
Global Nomad
. Made by
Sole Garcia
and
Ramon Morcillo
. Featured on November 3rd, 2022.
Mapmelon
is not rated yet. This is Mapmelon's first launch.
