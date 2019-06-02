Maplist Beta

Log InSign up
Hi Hunters! 👋 I’m Daniel, one of the makers of Maplist. With the insight that there exists an incredible amount of community-created maps out there – we decided to build the platform for bringing them all together. On Maplist.co you can: 🌎 Co-create public maps 💬 Interact with pins, comments and upvotes 😍 Explore new niched communities ✅ Save your favorite maps in one place ⭐️ Be awesome and earn karma Sign up for free and secure the best map names before they get taken! ⚡️ _________ Fun facts: 👑 Similar to reddit, first person to create a public map becomes the admin. 👨‍🎓 All co-founders are currently studying together at Hyper Island. 🤔 Maplist started out as a suggestion system for citizens. 🚀 We have a map with locations of startups!
