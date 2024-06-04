Launches
Mapify
Mapify
Anything to mind maps by AI
With Mapify, you can swiftly generate mind maps from documents, YouTube videos, or just a simple prompt. Boost your productivity and creativity by 10x with this ultimate AI efficiency tool by Xmind.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
by
Mapify
About this launch
Mapify
Anything into mind map by AI
Charlie zhang
,
Andrew chan
and
Miki Lian
. Featured on June 13th, 2024.
Upvotes
187
Comments
81
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#25
