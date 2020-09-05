Many Paster for Figma

discussion
Sergei Vaskov
MakerCEO of Good Gantt | UX/UI designer
We are www.GoodGantt.com - The best Gantt chart for Trello! And we have created Many Paster which allows you to insert a list of data into selected text layers individually. HOW TO USE IT? 1. Select the desired text layers. 2. Run the extension 3. Copy the data from the Excel spreadsheet or from any other document to the input extension. 4. Click "Paste Data." PRO TIP: You can set "Ctrl"+"M" hotkey via system preferences in Mac to run the plug-in quickly. You can read more about setting the hotkeys in Figma here: https://hustle.bizongo.in/custom... NOTE: Use advanced settings to: - Loop the insert if there are more layers than data you have; - Ignore characters if necessary; - Insert data in reverse order; - If you want to copy the list of selected data to Many Paster, click the "Copy from Selection" button.
