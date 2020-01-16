Discussion
Jonathon Toon
Hi Product Hunt! I built this simple note taking web app over the holiday season to use as a way to keep track of ideas, tasks and other random things in a browser tab. The premise was pretty straight forward. Challenge myself to write something in vanilla JS, throwing popular and complex frameworks to the wind, and create a satisfying interaction using a grid-based layout. If you have any feedback or encounter any bugs, please make an issue on Github. Currently dark mode and few smaller improvements are planned for the next release. Enjoy!
