Finally, you can have your own personal health and daily dashboard!
Automatically display steps, sleep, heart rate, weight, calendar, weather & more
Choose widgets, layout and details using our Mango Mirror iOS App.
Install Mango Display Android App on any Tablet or Fire TV stick and display it in your kitchen, living room, bedroom or office
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
Dave DubierMakerPro@davesdharma · Founder, Mango Mirror
Hey Awesome community of Product Hunt 👋🏽, I am very excited to introduce Mango Display, our follow up product to Mango Mirror. Our customers love Mango Mirror and many others asked us for the same functionality - to monitor their health, but on a display rather than a Mirror to give them more flexibility of placement. So we have released Mango Display. Mango Display is your personal health dashboard on an Android Tablet. Use an old one you have lying around unused, or get a cheap new one- they are coming down in price everyday. If tracking, monitoring, setting goals and improving your health is your focus, then it's worth it. We wanted to reduce the number of health, sleep, fitness, nutrition, scheduling, weather (and more) apps that we go through everyday to keep us on track to meet our goals, and improve our health and daily productivity. Mango Display automatically displays the information you want to see, with no interaction needed. More details, videos and the list of widgets available can be found our on website. Any questions, feel free to ask 😊 Note that Mango Display right now can only be setup, configured and controlled with our FREE 'Mango Mirror' iOS App, due to our intensive HealthKit integrations. An iOS App that controls an Android display, really 🤨
