Makisoda Beta

Makisoda is a video hosting service that's an alternative to Vimeo. It's built with simplicity and video quality in mind. Upload, watch, and embed videos without ads. Let's make video hosting fun again!
in Video Streaming, SaaS, Video. Made by
Jonathan
. Featured on July 24th, 2024.
