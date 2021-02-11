discussion
Mike Moceri
MakerFounder @ MakerOS
Hello makers! Hi, I’m Mike Moceri and I’m the founder and CEO at MakerOS. I love anything mechanical, beautiful UX design, talking shop, mentoring business owners, and building machines. You will never catch me without a side project that I’m working on whether it may be a crypto miner, replicating historical artifacts, or building a new 3D printer. I have deep experience in additive manufacturing, design, and software. In 2013, I co-founded the world’s first 3D printing retail service bureau in Chicago. In 2014 I founded Manulith, a 3D printing and product design agency, where my clients included Fortune 500 companies and startups within the aerospace, automotive, and medical industries. In the process of running the businesses in Chicago and Detroit, I discovered specific problems that I could not find sufficient solutions for, so I sought out to solve them, and that’s how MakerOS came to be. MakerOS is an all-in-one software platform for manufacturers, engineers, designers, and fabricators to facilitate modern product development. Our platform provides an out-of-the-box set of tools that include an automated quoting system, a 3D file viewer, a project manager, a client portal, a payment gateway, and more. Oh, and you can white-label it ;) These tools emphasize connectivity and collaboration to reduce costs and time to market. They’re designed to alleviate much of the day-to-day operations of managing a business, and in turn, the MakerOS platform enables makers to focus more on their passions. MakerOS is available for free. We aim to democractive product development. Think of us as the best parts of ERP, CRM, project management, e-commerce, and CAD analysis all wrapped into one software but for the masses. The Fourth Industrial Revolution is decentralizing fabrication and product development. Global supply chains are ripe for disruption from newer, more agile businesses. There’s no better time for MakerOS. Our software facilitates collaborative product development. We enable anyone to maximize supply chain management for their engineering business. Here’s what you get with MakerOS: 🤝 A Collaboration Platform - Everything you need to execute client projects remotely or in person is in MakerOS. The intake, the back-and-forth editing and updating processes, the project updates, and a way to send an invoice and get paid, it’s all there. Your entire workflow can be done within the MakerOS platform. What’s even more unique about our platform is that any member of your team can have access and be involved, including sales, production, and administrative people. In fact, we encourage you to open up our platform to every stakeholder (clients included - we’ll get to that in a second) because we believe that full transparency leads to a faster and more efficient workflow, and better products. 👨💻 A Client Portal for Your Customers - MakerOS provides your clients with their own online portal and profile to connect them with you and your team via the MakerOS platform. Add it to your website in minutes and just like that, you have a customer gateway that makes it easy for your clients to work with you. 🧾 An Automated Quoting System aka the Autoqutoer - The MakerOS Autoquoter allows you to automate your quoting process for 3D printing/AM and CNC machining. Spend more time on production and less time managing data by allowing clients to access the Autoquoter through your customer portal. 📂 Project Management and Kanban Boards - The MakerOS platform includes a project management and submission system called Projects. Track and manage everything in your Projects, including order requests, client communication, and all files. 🔎 3D File Viewer - Have you ever received project files from a client in a format you can’t view and inspect, and had to request for them to export and send it to you as an STL file? If so, then you’re well aware of the problem that our platform solves for. View, comment, measure, highlight, and manipulate the most popular CAD file types in our online 3D viewer, including SLDPRT, IGS, STEP, 3MF, 3DM, and more. Any CAD file uploaded can be converted into your preferred format including STL directly within a project’s file repository. All of these file types are compatible with the Autoquoter. 📨 Easy Client Communication - Within each individual project are messaging channels for clients to communicate with you and your team. No need to worry about unwieldy email chains or disparate messages with this single source of truth. Your customers can access their projects and these messaging channels from the Client Portal. Whether you’re an engineer, a product manager, or a fabrication shop owner, within each project’s messaging system, you can upload and view any CAD file, PDFs, Word docs, spreadsheets, photos, or anything else that is relevant to the project. 💵 Billing and Payments - The MakerOS Billing System facilitates payment for the work that you do. Generate invoices, quotes, and estimates for every Project you work on. Connect directly with Quickbooks or export financial data into your favorite reporting system. There’s more! Go to https://makeros.com/ to see what else is included and to start for free. We do not require a credit card to get started. Check it out and let us know what you think.
A little bit more about me and why we started MakerOS. Other than starting several product development studios (with a heavy focus on 3D printing), I have also been a mentor at Stanley + Techstars Additive Manufacturing Accelerator, and I mentor startups in and out of the Additive space within the NYC and Detroit regions. I’ve previously been featured on MSN, Make Magazine, NBC, and the Encyclopedia Britannica. D-Business Magazine called me the “Face of 3D printing,” and 3Dnatives named me one of “The Most Influential Personalities of Additive Manufacturing in 2020.” Being an entrepreneur is scary. You put so much of yourself into a project with all of your conviction, hope, and spirit. There’s always a reason why you start something - in many cases it’s the sense of independence, accomplishment, purpose, and sometimes just for the joy of it. For those of you who have been or are independent contractors, small businesses owners, or even established companies, you all have had the scary feelings of failure, fears of running out of money, lack of time, and stress (lots of it). Just in the United States, we have discovered over 150,000 engineering firms, contract manufacturers, product design services, and job-shops under 50 employees. This number doesn’t even count the thousands of the solopreneurs out there. THIS RIGHT HERE is the engine of global innovation. Where products are designed, prototyped, and produced. But how can these businesses compete with large online platform aggregators with millions of dollars invested in customer portals, instant quoting algorithms, and custom ERP systems? There lies a huge moat that these small businesses must cross and a decision needs to be made to either adapt or die. MakerOS exists for their adaptation and to make it easier, stress free, and scalable. That way, the small guy or gal can get a leg up on the big guy, balancing the scales of industrial and engineering power. MakerOS is for you, main street, the small business owner, the maker. <3