Makerlog 3.0

Hello everyone! I'm Sergio Mattei, the founder of Makerlog, a collaborative task log for makers and indie hackers. ✅ Makerlog works quite simply: you log your completed tasks + the ones you'd like to do. Over time, you'll earn streaks by being productive consecutively. You'll also have access to a supportive community of bootstrapped entrepreneurs here to help you with your endeavors! 🔥 Helps keep you productive ✅ Makerlog is the social media that helps keep you productive. Ship in public, earn streaks and rise through the leaderboards. You'll be inspired to ship by the journeys of makers within the community. An inclusive, supportive community 💚 Come for the logging and stay for the community. Makerlog is the world's most supportive maker community - we strive to help makers from all around the world and all walks of life. If you make something... Makerlog is for you. Here's what's new in 3.0... Buckle up, it's exciting! An all-new design ✨ Makerlog has been redesigned to be simpler and much more intuitive. The clear, beautiful new design helps keep you focused on crushing your goals! Tons of little features 😍 I've added a brand-spanking new editor, member-exclusive deals, and much more. You'll find it delightful to log your tasks daily. An all-new dark mode 🌑 Makerlog has an all-new dark mode as a perk to our Gold subscribers and holy sh*t it's gorgeous. You *must* try it. So, what are you waiting for? Get started on Makerlog!
I've been using Makerlog almost since the beginning and it's a great way to stay productive and keep yourself accountable. But more than that, Sergio really cares about creating a space in which makers and indie hackers can work hard, but also stay healthy. A lot of thought has gone into the psychology of streaks and burnout, which may not immediately be obvious - but they make a huge difference, and I think will continue to have a positive impact on maker culture as a whole. @ftxrc you're one of the hardest working people I know, and you're a huge inspiration to everyone who knows you. So thanks for all your hard work, but don't forget to take a break once in a while 😉
It’s not everyday Sergio launches a new project, but when he does you can be sure it’s always amazing! Makerlog is no exception!
