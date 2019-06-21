Makerbox for Product Hunt

Reviews
Rishi
I built Makerbox as a #hack for Product Hunt #MakersFestival using latest APIs. I love Product Hunt's Maker Goals, but it always seemed like extra work to go to the website and create goals whenever I wanted to share something w/ the community. Also, I spend a lot of time in Slack so just wanted something simple to be able to create, view, and share my goals with the people I work and the community. That's it! I built this in less than a week (on the side) to demonstrate the possibilities of this integration, so it's pretty raw 😬. I think it can be improved a lot -- I have few ideas for further development, but any feedback/inputs are highly appreciated 🙏 This is my first product launch on PH 🚀. Give it a try and let me know the good, the bad, and the ugly? 🗳️If you find it interesting and/or useful you can vote for Makerbox (under 3rd party integrations) here: https://www.producthunt.com/make...
Smart idea, @wayfareish! We've talked about adding a Slack integration but never got around to it. We'll play around with it. 🤗
