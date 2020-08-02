  1. Home
Maker Threads

Essential tees for the everyday maker

A collection of tees for passionate makers. Whether you're building your first bootstrapped product, or you've just raised your latest round, there's a design to cater to every maker's lifestyle.
Hey makers 👋 My problem: As a maker myself, I've always had an affinity for startup tees. When I was recently updating my wardrobe, I had trouble sourcing well-designed startup shirts that were discrete enough to wear throughout everyday life. My solution: I've designed my own collection of tees that cater to my interests as a maker. Unlike most bold startup tees, these shirts are designed to match your everyday wardrobe. After designing the range, I wanted to share the collection with the Product Hunt maker community. Let me know if there's any additional designs you'd like to see added 🙌
