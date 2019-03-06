Maker Stories by Product Hunt

Every day, we'll curate new stories from Makers — whether they're long-time CEOs or solo creators — to give real, accessible insight into what it means to make a product, build a team, acquire the first 100 users, and all the other things that go into building something new. 💪
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Taylor MajewskiMakerPro@taylormajewski · Head of News and Social, Product Hunt
At Product Hunt, we hear a lot about what it means to make a product — whether it's in the comments of a launch post, in a tweetstorm, on our podcast or in our DMs. The details behind these stories often translate into a lesson another Maker could use. The idea behind Maker Stories is to put all of these “How I did X” anecdotes in one place. These will come as traditional blog posts, reimagined Twitter threads, Q&A sessions and other experimental formats. And we want to hear from you! What's your favorite maker story or "how to" article that you've read recently? What types of Maker stories do you actually want to read? Let us know :) I look forward to your feedback as we continue to improve Maker Stories. If you're interested in sharing your own story, send it to us here.
Upvote (9)Share·
Divyansh Patel@divjpatel · UX Designer | Founder @uiuxcommunity
Awesome work @rrhoover @taylormajewski, This will help discover others the other side of the products (makers story). What challenges, hurdles and success went behind building the product.
Upvote (3)Share·
Divyansh Patel@divjpatel · UX Designer | Founder @uiuxcommunity
@rrhoover @taylormajewski Recently was thinking about starting a podcast about makers and their stories behind making it
Upvote (2)Share·
Enrico@capobecchino · Founder & Creative Developer @ Intrigue
sounds good :)
Upvote Share·
Abadesi@abadesi · Co-founder, Elpha
👏🏽 This is so exciting, congrats team! I find tapping into Makers' stories across different platforms and social networks such an engaging way to learn, improve my productivity and feed my curiosity. Makes perfect sense for a platform like Product Hunt to be a hub for these, can't wait to read em all 😊
Upvote Share·