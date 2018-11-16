Maker Spotlight is a website + newsletter that will feature a new maker each week. The goal of Maker Spotlight is to grow and inspire the maker community. Who deserves the spotlight this week?
🔦 Spotlight includes maker information, current projects, and what inspires them
1️⃣ New maker featured each week
🛠 See what they are currently working on
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
🌟
NoahMaker@noahmakes
Hey everyone! 🏁 First of all, thanks to @bentossell for hunting Maker Spotlight. 👶 I am relatively new to the Maker community, and am constantly inspired by makers that create and ship, and wanted a way to share these inspirations with others. 💡 The idea for Maker Spotlight is to feature a new maker each week who, during the previous week, launched, shipped, or inspired extraordinary projects in the maker community. Soon I hope to add a voting feature for the community to decide who deserves the spotlight. 🔆 I decided not to do the 24 Hr. Startup Challenge (mainly because I would rather watch), so I figured today would be a good day to launch before 400+ awesome products showed up on Product Hunt! 📩 The newsletter will be the main form of communication, and the website will be updated each week with the new makers information as well. (Creds to @scottcents @sarah__jackson @levelsio for the emojif logo) 🏆 Special thanks to the following people for inspiring me in my journey: @bentossell for showing that a non-technical maker is still a maker @levelsio for learning to build based off of user feedback @booligoosh for jumping in head first to the maker community @aidenbuis for building and shipping so quickly and openly @thepatwalls for showing how to blow up and grow/market your project Everyone else that I don’t have enough room to mention 📝 I hope to feature you all one day soon! Please send me any feedback, ideas, etc!
Upvote Share·