When I first had the idea for Maker Podcasts I planned to make it a stand alone site, but in the end I built it as a feature of Pod Hunt. There is a new category of podcasters who are sharing their journey of building, launching and scaling their businesses. Each week they publish episodes discussing what they have done. Frank open discussions about the highs and lows of running a business. Maker Podcast provides a list of these podcasts to make them easy to find and share, retaining the Pod Hunt focus on episodes. I wrote a little more about the decision to make Maker Podcasts a feature of Pod Hunt instead of a standalone website: Announcing Maker Podcasts Hope you find the podcasts interesting, if I've missed any podcasts just drop a comment below.
