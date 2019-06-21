Maker Goals Menubar

My first desktop application tl;dr I decided to participate in the Product Hunt Makers Festival ended up building my first desktop app had to learn the basics of Electron, Node.js, Express, React, GraphQL, Apollo to accomplish my goal spent a ton of time by watching and reading tutorials just to make the basic authentication process work had dreams about the issues I struggled with finished in time and didn't lose all my hair during the process to manage your Maker Goals on Product Hunt right from your desktop, head over to trymakergoals.com