Ferenc Forgacs
Hey Everyone 👋 a few weeks ago I decided to participate in the Makers Festival, and Maker Goals Menubar is the result of that 😊 I'm always looking for ways to stay organized and keep my goals in front of me. Maker Goals by itself is a huge help to achieve this and I thought that bringing it to the desktop would make it much easier to keep my goals nice and tidy. I hope it could help other makers too 👊 With the help of Maker Goals Menubar, you can: ➕ add new goals ✅ manage your existing goals 👏 see what other makers are working on and send support by cheering them This was the first time I created a desktop application, so I had to get rid of some of the functions to get ready in time, but they are on my to-do list and try to implement them as soon as possible. Let me know what you think about it. And don't forget to check the huge amount of awesome products other makers built for Makers Festival: https://www.producthunt.com/make... Oh, and based on the name, you would think this is a macOS app, it's also available for Windows 😉 I'm not good at naming products 😅
@feriforgacs This looks really cool and the design looks great!!
This is awesome, @feriforgacs. My only problem is I don't feel comfortable logging into Product Hunt via Twitter, Facebook, or AngelList within a webview. Would it be possible to kick out to the browser to authenticate?
@rrhoover thank you. Yeah, authentication flow is something I couldn't solve better with my current desktop development skills. My first attempt was to do it the way you said (open the browser, then go back to the app), but I couldn't find the right combination for that. After some refactoring, I'll probably make the app open source and I hope someone could point out what I was doing wrong.