Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Maker
Daniel 💻
Hey i'm one of the makers of MakePad, our tool is designed and created for individuals looking to organise work or side projects in a productivity tool that doesn't cost the earth to use monthly. Our app allows you to create multiple projects and within each project organise everything from uploads , bookmarks , kanban boards and more. Since we are aimed at individual users we stripped out team features so you wont be asked via notifications what your working on or find your self caught up in a discussion with your team. We hope you like ! any questions , ideas or feedback we would love to hear it all. We launched back in March and currently have over 700 users! today we are relaunching as we have rebranded , made lots of new changes and improvements. Thanks, Makepad team.
Upvote (1)Share
I can't stress enough how handy and affordable this service is. It helps me organise my many projects, and the UI / UX is sleek and satisfying . It's honestly the best £25 a year you could spend.
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
@leecrosdale Thank you :)
UpvoteShare