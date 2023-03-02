Products
Home
Product
MakeMyTale
MakeMyTale
An AI powered story creation tool for kids
MakeMyTale is an innovative platform that uses AI to help users effortlessly create personalized stories. By selecting a theme and characters, users can bring their imagination to life and even generate audio and video versions of their tales.
Launched in
Kids
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
MakeMyTale
About this launch
MakeMyTale by
MakeMyTale
was hunted by
Rituraj
in
Kids
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Rituraj
. Featured on March 2nd, 2023.
MakeMyTale
is not rated yet. This is MakeMyTale's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
2
Day rank
#39
Week rank
#227
