MakeHub 2.0

Hey Product Hunters – thanks for checking out v2.0 of my website MakeHub that I launched here around 2 years ago. 🤔 The Problem I love when people are working on their own micro-startups to express their creativity and pay their bills. And I think it’s super important to make some money so that you’d have more time to work on projects that are interesting to you and eventually quit that job if that's what you want. Product Hunt is great for discovering all kinds of new products in tech. Indie Hackers is a nice community for solo founders. But I haven’t found a place on the web where I could just find some new profitable indie startups with their revenue. 🛠 My Solution So MakeHub let’s you find profitable micro-startups built by solo founders without funding. You’ll find new startups on the front page every day, but you can also browse the entire startup database using almost 20 filters. You can also subscribe to my weekly newsletter that sends you last week’s products. 📹 The video This time I also made a quick launch video where 🍄 Terence McKenna talkes in the background how it’s important to produce and send stuff up the wire instead of just consuming the ideas coming down through the toxic distribution system. It’s very simple, I just used iMovie to put together some free videos from Pexels. Watch it here and let me know what you think 👉 https://youtu.be/oAIfJ-c0qYc
@raunometsa great video
MakeHub is super cool to find other bootstrapped founders and connect with them.
Seems like an Indiehacker alternative minus the community. I tried to submit my startup but for a 500 Server error
nice work dude!!! 💯 congrats on the launch. I recently create a group microstartups on IH just started. hoping to learn from others too