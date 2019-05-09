Make my link longer
makes your link longer
#1 Product of the DayToday
There's many services like bit.ly and others that are very useful when you need to make a link shorter.
But what if you need to make your link longer? There's not much you can do.
Meet "make my link longer", the world's first service for making links longer.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Wojtek Witkowski@pugson · building fun internet things
thanks this is exactly what i didn't know i needed
Upvote (7)Share·
Lowen@flowen_nl · frontend dev/designer, flowen.nl
Now I've changed my gmail footer link to a long link I can already see more people clicking which makes sense, hey it's long and can't be ignored. This works especially well with very short body texts in the email like 'hi' or 'thx' due to better contrast
Upvote (5)Share·
Pieter Levels@levelsio
Thank you Eugene, very cool!
Upvote (2)Share·
Eugene KudashevMaker@eugenekudashev
@levelsio thanks Pieter! means a lot!
Upvote (1)Share·
Nik McFlyHunter@nikmcfly · Doing stuff
In the age of inhuman speeds of communication and computation, we often like to cut the bullshit, shorten your links and shut the fuck up not to make any noise. To talk in the clean language and use less space for everything. Be minimalistic. Why not take it less serious? There are so many characters on the screen and bytes in the cloud just sitting around without any reason. What if we lift them up on the podium and crown as the great kings of sweet noise. Eugene's tool is also a bit similar to one of the principles by a Russian critical thinker Mikhail Epstein: contrary to the famous principle of "Occam's razor" ("entities should not be multiplied beyond necessity"), Mikhail sees the task of philosophy as the "multiplication of entities (or 'thinkables') according to possibility". In Russia, this principle has been jokingly called "Epstein's stubble". Laconic links and interfaces are too sterile, they do not have the comfort and vitality of dense thickets and forests. From now on, you can turn links into lianas to make your Internet comments and messages feel like sprawling thickets in the digital jungles. I would consider it as a friendly reminder of the lack of real trees for a better atmosphere and ecology on our planet.
Upvote (1)Share·
João Paulo@banzomaikaka · SaaS Founder
I really like the idea. I can see a lot of good use cases for this.
Upvote Share·