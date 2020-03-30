Log In
MainStreet

Apply to multiple government programs. Collect up to $1M

MainStreet helps extend your startup's runway – right now.
Our platform helps startups effortlessly discover, apply for, and receive up to $1,000,000 in government stimulus funds, incentives, and tax credits.
We only make money when you make money.
I am a huge fan of the team. If you are currently struggling with your (US based) startup and you are considering to apply for government incentive programs… use MainStreet. You simply connect your payroll software. They will look into every possible government program for you and tell you what you can receive (not only COVID funds). If along the way they find more new programs they will ping you as well.
