Andreas Klinger
Hunter
I am a huge fan of the team. If you are currently struggling with your (US based) startup and you are considering to apply for government incentive programs… use MainStreet. You simply connect your payroll software. They will look into every possible government program for you and tell you what you can receive (not only COVID funds). If along the way they find more new programs they will ping you as well.
