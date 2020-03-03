Discussion
4 Reviews
Anupama Warrier
You can do all the email testing in a single place and also don't have to worry about test emails being delivered to real customers by mistake
@anupama_warrier Thanks for your valuable feedback.
Really useful! Keep up the great work
@john_bricks Thanks for your feed back. Feel free to use the free trial.
This is something new. A sandbox for my test emails. This is nice! Also it was very easy to integrate.
Good to see this, Akhil. Apt solution for a niche use case. Congrats and all the best!
@shiju_radhakrishnan Thanks Shiju. Your feedback well received.
A big shoutout to PH community and thanks @kevin for hunting Mailnest. We have been working on Mailnest for the past 4 months and are very excited to be solving the problem of Email QA for freelance developers, IT dev & product companies. How we identified this problem? I am cofounder of Neovibe technologies, an IT development service based company. We had issues of test mails accidentally spamming real customers. The lack of a secure email testing platform during the time of development and testing. We had to create multiple email ids for testing emails, and have to check with many devices for design compatibility. What you can achieve with mailnest? 1) Mailnest enables to 2) Capture all test emails safely and securely in a single place. No accidental spamming of customers. 3) Spam filtering and error reporting for emails 4) Data encryption to ensure email content is safe and secure 5) Saves time and improves ROI 6) Check for multiple device compatibility with a single click 7) Data is yours & always secure 8) Organise & Collaborate with team members easily 9) Inspect HTML source to find any issues in design 10) Design preview of email in mobile, tablet and desktop Feel free to tell us the good or bad. Always happy to help. Free trial option available at www.mailnest.io