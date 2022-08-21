Products
Mailmunch
Ranked #8 for today
Mailmunch
Grow your audience & boost your sales

Collect more emails and convert more site visitors into customers Empowering your marketing experience with powerful lead generation and email marketing tools. Running on over 500,000 websites with 100M+ leads per month.
Launched in
Customer Communication
,
Email Marketing
,
Marketing
About this launch
Mailmunch was hunted by
Ravi Sethia
in
. Made by
Zain
and
Adeel Raza
. Featured on August 21st, 2022.
Upvotes
2
Comments
0
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#183
